Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,366,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Shares of DFLV opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

