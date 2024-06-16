Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

