Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 152,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,945,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

