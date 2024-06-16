Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

