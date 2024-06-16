Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,204 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.59 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

