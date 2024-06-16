Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

