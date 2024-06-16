Kampmann Melissa S. Buys 110 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,536,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $425.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $428.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

