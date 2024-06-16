Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 252,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

