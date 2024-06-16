Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 158,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

