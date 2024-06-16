Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $27.53 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

