Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $31.42 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 845.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 516,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 653,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $635,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.60 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

