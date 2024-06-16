Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
