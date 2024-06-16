Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.