Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 14,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $498.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $500.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.71. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

