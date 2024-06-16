UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UFPI opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 1,161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

