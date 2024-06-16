Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Spectaire Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPEC opened at $0.43 on Friday. Spectaire has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectaire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Spectaire Company Profile

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

