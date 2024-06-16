WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $241.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

