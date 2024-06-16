Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 176 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

