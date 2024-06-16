WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.33 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

