Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Declines By 17.8%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USIO shares. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Usio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Further Reading

