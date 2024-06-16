Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

