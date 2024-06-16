Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

