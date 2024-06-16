FantasyGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $27,544.17 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $27,544.17 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00019717 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

