Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toro stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Toro ( NASDAQ:TORO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 259.21%.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

