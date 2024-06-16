FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 21%

Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) shot up 21% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.29. 49,300,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,765% from the average session volume of 1,720,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
