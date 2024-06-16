NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.61 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00008437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.11 billion and approximately $135.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00045056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,886,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,759,909 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,785,651 with 1,088,759,909 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53751538 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $131,168,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

