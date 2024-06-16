Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Shares Down 0.9%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Medallion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

