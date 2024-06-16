Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $78.47 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00148337 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,715,418.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

