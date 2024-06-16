Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Trading Down 2%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 25,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Nature’s Miracle Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82.
Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nature’s Miracle
Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nature’s Miracle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Miracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Miracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.