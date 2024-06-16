Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Trading Down 2%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 25,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82.

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nature’s Miracle stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMHI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.17% of Nature’s Miracle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.

