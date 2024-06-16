Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.