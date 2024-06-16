UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of UBE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. UBE has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

