Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,986,661 shares changing hands.

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

