Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.06

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.06 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.10). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 121,169 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
Sportech Company Profile
Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.
