Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.37 and traded as high as C$14.67. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 251 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.37.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

