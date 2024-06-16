De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.46

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.46 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 201,393 shares.
De La Rue Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.60. The company has a market cap of £191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.45, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48.
About De La Rue
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than De La Rue
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.