BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 93,304 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
