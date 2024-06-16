BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 93,304 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 796.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $137,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.