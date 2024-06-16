BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 93,304 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 796.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $137,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.