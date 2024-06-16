Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $501.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.05). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.70), with a volume of 35,939 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,384.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Hargreaves Services

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.