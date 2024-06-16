Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.94. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 828,140 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

