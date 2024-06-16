Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.76

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.76 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 69.49 ($0.88). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 678,817 shares traded.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Filtronic

In other news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,774.10). 54.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

