Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Up ?

The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Strategic Oil & Gas

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

