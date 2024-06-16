EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.17

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.17 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 29.37 ($0.37). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.36), with a volume of 196,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of £129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,845.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.18.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,108.37). Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

