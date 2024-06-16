Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,034.95

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,034.95 ($13.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,044.86 ($13.31). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($12.80), with a volume of 13,429 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,006.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.13. The company has a market cap of £367.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

