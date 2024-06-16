IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.66 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 15.48 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 131,260 shares changing hands.

IGas Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.66.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

