Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.42. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 58,432 shares.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

