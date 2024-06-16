Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.42. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 58,432 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
