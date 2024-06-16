IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.73

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.73 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 28.62 ($0.36). IQE shares last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,342,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.47 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.81.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

