ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03), with a volume of 144,058 shares.

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.29 million, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.83.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

