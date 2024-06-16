Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.13

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.13 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.71). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 26,840 shares traded.

Transense Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.14. The firm has a market cap of £19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,446.38). 18.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

