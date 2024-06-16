KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.99. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 157,765 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. Research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

