Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.71 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,328,839 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.72.

Goldplat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.