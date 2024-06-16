Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$14.80. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 105,484 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Price Performance

About Transcontinental

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.