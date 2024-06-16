Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as high as C$6.55. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 177,651 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
